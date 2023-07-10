On Saturday, July 8 at about 10:28 p.m. the Muscatine Police Department responded to a report of shots fired in the 1300 block of Oak Street, according to a Monday police release.

Through the course of the investigation, it was determined that multiple rounds had been fired at and struck the residence of 1312 Oak St. No one was hurt during the incident, police said. The shooting was believed to be a targeted incident and there is no ongoing threat to the public.

The investigation is ongoing and the Muscatine Police Department is seeking the public’s help in solving this crime. Anyone who believes they may have information about this incident is asked to contact Detective Adam Raisbeck of the Muscatine Police Investigative Unit at 563-263-9922 ext. 665. Callers may remain anonymous.

Information can also be submitted anonymously through the Crime Stoppers website.