Muscatine is offering a second round of its forgivable loan program to business owners

Muscatine City Council is offering a second round of its forgivable loan program to business owners who either didn’t apply the first time or who didn’t qualify.



The city offered the same help for business owners the first time in April.



The Economic Assistance Program is for businesses affected by the pandemic. Businesses have to show they lost income from the crisis to get any relief.



Rebekah Lynne Terry is the owner of Flipped Out Furniture in the heart of Downtown Muscatine.

She opened her doors in November and said her business was hit hard because it usually picks up in the spring.



“I personally missed out on the first round didn’t get my stuff in on time but I’m super excited that I have a second chance,” said Terry. “With being closed we missed kinda that window of spring is here and done with Christmas and all of that it was really hard it was a big hit.”



The Economic Assistance for Muscatine Small Businesses Program will give business owners up to $2,500 if they qualify for the loan.



Terry has already started working on her application and say the lost will help her a lot.



“Help get caught up on bills with having to be closed for so long so it’s great,” said Terry.



The deadline to submit an application is June 8.