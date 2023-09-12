A series of public engagement meetings will be held this week as part of a Muscatine County Housing Market Analysis.

The city of Muscatine, in partnership with Muscatine County and the cities of West Liberty and Wilton, joined forces with Atlas Community Studios, an Iowa-based ﬁrm specializing in strategic planning and economic development, to develop a countywide housing market analysis, according to a Muscatine news release.

Public engagement meetings will be held:

5-6:30 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023, Wilton City Hall, 104 E. 4th Street, Wilton.

12-1 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023, Riverview Center, 1-51 Harbor Drive, Muscatine.

12-1:30 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023, WeLead, 119 E. Third Street, West Liberty.

A focus group of real estate professionals will also be meeting at the Riverview Center in Muscatine.

There will also be an opportunity for input next week through a virtual public visioning session that is scheduled for 6-7 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2023.

The housing market analysis will be formed by existing plans and studies, community input, and local, regional, and national data so the county and municipalities will have a better understanding of their housing challenges as well as the opportunities for development and rehabilitation.

The planning process began in August 2023 and will conclude at the end of February 2024, following a joint presentation to the county and municipalities in late January 2024.

An online survey is available for public input HERE. All information related to the project as well as a schedule of upcoming events can be found HERE.

.