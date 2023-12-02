One of the boards and commissions authorized by the City of Muscatine seeks a resident to serve on the Library Board of Trustees. The Musser Public Library and HNI Community Center Board of Trustees currently has one opening, a news release says.

The Library Board of Trustees meets at 4:30 p.m. the third Wednesday of each month in the Musser Public Library & HNI Community Center. The board is responsible for overseeing management of the library by the library director, employing and removing the library director as necessary, approving the expenditure of money allocated by the city council to the library, and approving the library budget for submission to the council.

Members serve six-year terms with a maximum of two full terms with one member a resident of Muscatine County appointed from a list of names submitted by the Muscatine County Board of Supervisors.

Anyone interested should complete an application and submit the form by Friday, Dec. 29. Applications can be either emailed to the administrative secretary or mailed to Boards & Commissions, c/o Administrative Secretary, Muscatine City Hall, 215 Sycamore, Muscatine, IA 52761.