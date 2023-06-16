Thousands of bicycle riders and their support personnel will stop in Muscatine on July 29 as the Register’s Annual Great Bicycle Ride Across Iowa (RAGBRAI) completes the final day of a week-long ride from Sioux City to Davenport.

Lots of activities are being planned along the route and in Muscatine’s Riverside Park with Muscatine the final “Meeting Town” before the final push to Davenport, according to a Friday release from the city.

The Greater Muscatine Chamber of Commerce & Industry is selling melon merch at 100 W. 2nd St., encouraging people to wear T-shirts July 29 to cheer on the RAGBRAI riders.

The Muscatine RAGBRAI Committee is seeking volunteers to help welcome the 30,000 plus riders and support personnel as they see the Mississippi River for the first time.

Riders will have the rare opportunity to “Double Dip in the Mississip,” touching their tires in the Mississippi during their stop in Muscatine’s Riverside Park before completing their ride by following the river along Highway 22 to the finish at the Marquette Street boat ramp and Veterans Memorial Park in Davenport, where riders will officially dip their tires to finish their journey.

The final day of the ride across Iowa will go from Coralville to Davenport, with a stop in Muscatine on Saturday, July 29, 2023.

Want to help showcase our community? Volunteers are needed to greet riders, direct visitors to activity locations, answer rider and visitor questions, drive golf carts, slice up watermelon, take photos at the “double dip” site, and assist the committee with a variety of other functions.

There will also be opportunities to participate in a route beautification contest (details to be announced later).

This year is the 50th anniversary of the Register’s Annual Great Bicycle Ride Across Iowa (RAGBRAI).

A Volunteer Registration Portal has been created that individuals, or groups, interested in helping out can register their interest and select from a variety of opportunities. A Volunteer Website New User Guide is available to assist in registration.

For more information, visit the Muscatine RAGBRAI Facebook page or the Greater Muscatine Chamber of Commerce and Industry Muscatine RAGBRAI page.