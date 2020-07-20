Muscatine man arrest for murder in Cedar County

A Muscatine man was arrested for murder and other charges by the Cedar County Sheriff’s Office on July 19.

Early in the morning of July 19, the Cedar County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a stabbing at a home south of Clarence in rural Cedar County. They found a victim, Chantz Stevens, 19, of Wilton, who died at the scene.

Milton Jermaine Cole Serrano, Jr., 21, of Muscatine, was arrested and charged with first degree murder, first degree harassment, and third degree criminal mischief, all in connection with the death of Stevens.

The investigation being done by the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, and the Cedar County Sheriff’s Office, with assistance from the Muscatine County Sheriff’s Office remains active.

An autopsy is pending by the Office of the State Medical Examiner in Ankeny.