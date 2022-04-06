On Tuesday, April 5, 2022, at 12:12 p.m., Johnson County Deputies responded to a suspicious activity report near Hills in Iowa City.

Deputies located the vehicle, a short pursuit ensued and ended in Hills Access Park in Iowa City, where a Muscatine driver drove down the boat ramp and into the Iowa River. The driver was able to exit the vehicle before it submerged and swam towards the middle of the river, according to a Wednesday police report.

Deputies immediately threw a rescue throw rope into the water and were able to help the man out of the river. The driver, who was the sole occupant, was identified as Francisco Nunez, 43, of Muscatine. He was transported to the University of Iowa and later taken to the Johnson County Jail.

Nunez has been charged with Operating While Intoxicated 2nd Offense, Eluding 2nd Offense, Driving While Barred, Attempted Burglary 3rd Degree, Speeding, Stop Sign Violation, and Seatbelt Violation. The vehicle was later removed from the river with assistance from the Johnson County Metro Dive Team.

Anyone who observes suspicious or criminal behavior is strongly encouraged to call 319-356-6020. If an emergent response is required, please call 911.

The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Johnson County Emergency Management, Johnson County Metro Dive Team, Johnson County Conservation, and Johnson County Joint Emergency Communications Center.