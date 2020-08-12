Muscatine man arrested for several area burglaries

Joseph Michael Robinson, 32, of Muscatine, was arrested on August 12, 2020, for several burglaries and attempted burglaries in the Muscatine area.

The Muscatine Police Department arrested a man on August 12 for several burglaries and attempted burglaries on the east side of Muscatine.

Joseph Michael Robinson, 32, of 217 West 2nd Street in Muscatine was charged with four counts of 3rd degree burglary, two counts of 2nd degree attempted burglary, 3rd degree theft, and possession of controlled substance.

Robinson is accused in the burglaries at 741 Lake Park Boulevard, 801 Marquette Street, 810 East 8th Street, and at Premier Jewelry and Loan at 1602 Park Avenue, and attempted burglary at 741 Lake Park Boulevard and 104 Holly Street.

“We would like to thank the citizens of Muscatine who provided valuable information leading to the arrest of Robinson,” Phil Sargent, Assistant Police Chief, said.