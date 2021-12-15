Muscatine man arrested in connection with a Nov. 28 Park Avenue shooting

On Wednesday, Dec. 15, investigators with the Muscatine Police Department arrested a man they believe is responsible for a shooting on Nov. 28, 2021 in Muscatine.

At 2:42 a.m. that day, Muscatine police officers were alerted to a shooting which had occurred at 1010 Park Ave. The complainant contacted police and reported that the vehicle he was driving was struck 4 to 5 times by gun fire.

When officers examined the vehicle, they discovered several bullet holes along the driver’s side, police said in a Wednesday report. The complainant stated he and a friend had driven to the Park Avenue location to collect money from a second party. Once they arrived, the situation escalated into a physical confrontation, which involved several other subjects, police said. As the complainant and his friend attempted to leave the scene, his vehicle was shot at multiple times.

After an ongoing investigation into the incident, investigators were able to identify the individual they believe is responsible for the shooting. On Wednesday, they arrested Mario Eduardo Madrigal, 23, of 1501 1st Avenue, Muscatine. Madrigal is charged with 2 counts of intimidation with a dangerous weapon, and 2 counts of going armed with intent.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Det. Joe Roseman or Lt. David O’Connor at the Muscatine Police Department, 563-263-9922, at extensions 614 or 608.