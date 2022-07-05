On July 5, 2022, John Robert West, 47, of Muscatine, was arrested by the Muscatine Police Department for six counts of sex abuse, in connection with alleged sex acts with a child under age 12.

He was charged with six counts of Sex Abuse 2nd (B Felony) and one count of Lascivious Acts (C Felony). West had previously been arrested by the Muscatine Police Department on Feb. 25, 2022 for Sex Abuse 3rd (C Felony), Lascivious Acts (C Felony), and False Imprisonment (Serious Misdemeanor), according to a Tuesday release from Muscatine police.

These new charges stem from the continued investigation into West and his activities. Investigators from the Muscatine Police Department have reason to believe that during 2020, West allegedly committed several sex acts with a child under the age of 12, police said.

Anyone with any information relevant to the case should contact Lt. David O’Connor of the Muscatine Police Investigative Unit at 563-263-9922, extension 608. Callers may remain anonymous.