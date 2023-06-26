A man from Muscatine is under investigation after a two-vehicle crash in Indiana that killed three people.

According to a news release from the Indiana State Police, on Saturday, June 24 at about 8:37 a.m., troopers were called to the area of I-94 eastbound at the 36.4 mile-marker, or two miles east of the Michigan City exit at U.S. 421, in LaPorte County, Ind. for a report of a two-vehicle crash.

A preliminary investigation indicated that a white 2023 Kia became disabled in the inside shoulder emergency lane and was parked with its hazard lights activated. The driver had called for roadside service and was waiting for its arrival, the release said. A gray 2017 Dodge Journey, driven by Jol Ranay Taylor, 41, from Muscatine, was traveling eastbound when it left the travel lanes and drove on the inside shoulder, where it struck the Kia at a high rate of speed. The force of the crash pushed the Kia into the center lane of the interstate, where it burst into flames. The driver of the Kia, Nirmit Alkesh Patel, 29, from Apex, NC, was able to escape by forcing open the driver’s door. Three occupants remained trapped inside the Kia and were unable to escape. Taylor and his two passengers were not injured. The drivers were administered chemical tests for intoxication, which is standard procedure and required by Indiana law in fatal crashes. Test results are pending analysis by the Indiana Department of Toxicology.

Alkesh Patel, 58, Hina Alkesh Patel, 54, and Aditi Nirmit Patel, 30, all from Apex, NC were identified as the occupants of the car who were killed. The interstate was closed for several hours for crash reconstruction and vehicle removal.