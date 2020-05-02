Muscatine man sent to hospital after alleged stabbing

A Muscatine man was injured in an alleged stabbing incident on Friday monring. The Muscatine Police Department responded to a possible stabbing near the intersectoin of East 7th St. and Poplar St. around 9 AM.

Officers found Jason Burkett, 31, lying in the street upon arrival at the scene. Burkett was transported to Trinity Muscatine Hospital and subsequently airlifted to the University of Iowa Hospital in Iowa City.

MPD officials believe the alleged stabbing was an islated incident. MPD detectives are leading the investigation into the incident and the offender remains at large.

Anyone with information related to this incident is encouraged to contact the Muscatine Police Department at (563) 263-9922 or Lieutenant Tony Kies at (563) 263-9922 ex. 608.