Muscatine man sentenced, fined after admitting to downloading child pornography

Emilio Daniel Dillon, 23, of Muscatine, was sentenced in federal court on December 29, 2020, after admitting to downloading child pornography to a device in 2019.

Dillon was ordered to serve 70 months in prison for receipt of child pornography, required to pay $5000 in victim restitution and pay $100 to the Crime Victims’ Fund. He will also have to serve five years of supervised release after his prison term.

In October of 2019, Dillon sold a Samsung tablet to a pawn shop in Muscatine. A manager at the pawn shop found child pornography on the device as it was being prepared for resale and turned it over to the Muscatine Police Department.

An investigation revealed the tablet contained several photos and 11 videos of child pornography with victims as young as five-years-old.

Dillon admitted to downloading the pornography onto the table during an interview with law enforcement on November 20, 2019.

The case was investigated by the Muscatine Police Department and the Federal Bureau of Investigation, and was prosecuted by the United States Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Iowa.