A Muscatine man was sentenced on June 23 to 136 months, or a little more than 11 years, federal prison for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, a news release says.

According to court documents, Mackenzie Jacob Belnap, 31, was identified by law enforcement as a distributor of “ice” methamphetamine in eastern Iowa, the release says.

In May 2022, a package linked to Belnap was intercepted by federal authorities. The package contained nearly a pound of methamphetamine and was shipped to Iowa from California. In all, Belnap was responsible for more than 4,500 grams of ice methamphetamine.

After completing his term of imprisonment, Belnap will be required to serve five years of supervised release. There is no parole in the federal system.

U. S. Attorney Richard D. Westphal of the Southern District of Iowa made the announcement. This case was investigated by the United States Postal Inspection Service, the Drug Enforcement Administration, and the Muscatine County Drug Task Force.