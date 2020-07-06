Muscatine Mayor discusses new proclamation, which will require residents to wear a face mask

The decision to require mask wearing in Muscatine draws dozens of protestors on Sunday.

Mayor Diana Broderson held a press conference outside of city hall to discuss her proclamation, which will require residents to wear a face mask in public.

The mayor’s address was cut short because of protestors making their voices heard, they tell us the mandate is infringing on their rights.

“Muscatine is a city of people that care about each other and who raise to the occasion when help is needed I’m sorry if people are inconvienced by this,” said Broderson.

Randy VanZee said he hasn’t worn a mask during the pandemic.

“Freedom is the most important thing to me that I have ovbiosly our health is important as well, it’s my decision it my health to treat it the way I want to,” said VanZee. “I choose not to wear a mask never worn a mask and I’m not wearing one now I’ve been in public the whole four months worked about 130 people we were essential workers had to go to work, no one got sick explain that to me.”

Allsion Ritchie said she just opened back her business and wants for it to continue being open.

“Everything is running smoothly I don’t want to close it again if all of this wearing a simple mask and help prevent that I am all for it.”

Staring Monday masks will be mandatory inside public areas in the City of Muscatine.