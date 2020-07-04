Muscatine Mayor to issue mask proclamation

The Mayor of Muscatine wants to make masks mandatory in the city.

Mayor Diana Broderson is scheduled to make the proclamation Sunday. It will require people to wear masks when they’re in public places and businesses.

“All of our healthcare professionals are sharing with us that this virus is still alive and well,” Broderson said. “And as people go about their everyday lives, if they’re not wearing face coverings, the community spread is resuming. We know around us that various bars are closing again, and restaurants are going back to takeout only, and we don’t want to go back there. This requirement to wear a mask in public will prevent that, it’s a small price to pay.”

David Byrkett’s vape shop, No More Butts Vapor Lounge, has been requiring folks to wear masks when they come in, and sell masks if they don’t already have one.

He says that they’ve had to require masks because the shop is small, and sells products that are inhaled directly.

“We want to make sure no one gets it,” Byrkett said. “It really has not disrupted the flow of my customers, except for the people who get upset that they have to wear one for five minutes. And it’s really for no reason. They can put it on, they can breathe just fine. It’s just that they don’t want to.”