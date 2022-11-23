After an extremely competitive process, Muscatine has named a 17-year-veteran of the Muscatine Police Department as their next chief of police, pending approval by the City Council at their December 1 meeting. Captain Anthony (Tony) Kies will assume the role following the retirement of current Police Chief Brett Talkington, in February 2023.

Anthony Kies (photo courtesy Muscatine Police Department)

“Tony is committed to upholding the values of public service, ethical leadership and professionalism, all while maintaining a sense of humor,” Carol Webb, City Administrator, said. “He is extremely passionate about Muscatine and will serve our community well in this new role.”

Kies currently serves as Captain of Patrol/Division Commander, a position he was promoted to in 2021, leading over 30 officers that provide a variety of services including general law enforcement, school resources, animal control, and community engagement.

Kies joined the Muscatine Police Department in 2003. He was named corporal in 2005, promoted to sergeant in the patrol division in 2009, and lieutenant in the patrol division in 2011. He was named the Investigative Lieutenant in 2018, leading the Investigative Unit that includes the Major Crime Unit, Street Crime Unit and Drug Task Force Operations. During this time, he was instrumental in the development and supervision of the Muscatine Evidence Technician Team and coordinating citizen training opportunities using the Major Crimes Division and Street Crimes Division.

In 2018, Kies created and developed the Muscatine Special Operations Response team (MSORT) and currently serves as its commander. The multi-jurisdictional SWAT team is linked with seven different agencies in three counties to ensure the safety of community members.

Kies is a member of the National Tactical Officers Association, Heartland Tactical Officers Association, International Association of Chiefs of Police and Muscatine Charities Incorporated and serves as an instructor for the Iowa Law Enforcement Academy.