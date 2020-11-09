Muscatine native Juan Carlos Mendoza, tenor, performs in two concerts

Living Proof Exhibit and the Musatine Art Center have teamed up to offer a two-part concert series by Muscatine native Juan Carlos Mendoza.

Mendoza is a Juilliard-trained tenor who has performed with Lyric Opera of Chicago, Grant Park Music Festival, New York Society for Ethical Culture, and Aspen Opera Theater Center. He earned a doctor of musical arts and master of arts degrees from the University of Iowa and is part of the applied voice faculty at Augustana College and Kirkwood Community College.

For this concert series, Mendoza will be accompanied by Jessica Monnier on the piano in the Muscatine Art Center’s Music Room.

As executive director for Living Proof Exhibit, Pamela Crouch provides therapeutic benefits of the arts to people impacted by cancer. The Muscatine Art Center has been a partner organization since 2017, and together the two organizations had planned to hold singalong events with Mendoza as the guest star.

As a precaution against COVID-19, Mendoza and pianist Monnier recorded the concert series.

The first concert features songs by George Butterworth, Franz Schubert, Claudio Monteverdi, and Thomas Savoy, while the second concert features the work of Joaquín Nin, Amy Woodforde-Finden, and Thomas Savoy. Mendoza sings in English, Italian, Spanish, and German.

“The concerts are intended to provide momentary respite from struggle,” explains Crouch. “Although this project was originally focused on the needs of those touched by cancer, the format of the pre-recorded series makes it possible for more people to use this concert series as a temporary getaway. 2020 has taught us the value of the arts in enhancing our quality of life.”

The directors of the two organizations first started planning the events as singalongs with Mendoza more than 18 months ago.

Muscatine Community College provided video production services for the project. Studio manager Chad Bishop was encouraged by the message and talent of the performers.

“We have been busy this fall helping produce many virtual presentations,” he explains. “At-home audiences are able to enjoy performances like this one that otherwise would not have been shared in this format.”

How and when to watch