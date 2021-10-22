Muscatine needs your help making spirits bright with holiday lights

It’s not too early to start thinking about spreading the cheer of the holiday season.

Muscatine’s historic Weed Park will shine brightly from December 3 through December 26 with the inaugural Festival of Lights! Viewers will be able to drive through the spectacle evenings, beginning at the Washington Street entrance and proceeding to the Colorado Street exit. There is no cost for the drive-through event, but donations of non-perishable food items may be dropped off at the event. Donations will benefit local food pantries.

Muscatine Parks and Recreation is looking for help from local community organizations and businesses for festive displays. Organizations or businesses can submit an application by emailing the Muscatine Parks and Recreation Department, Volunteers may design their own light display near available Weed Park shelters, gardens and structures for visitors to enjoy.

For more information, call (563) 263-0241.