The Muscatine County Board of Supervisors approved a resolution Monday, February 7 to become Iowa’s 34th Second Amendment sanctuary county.

According to a press release from the Iowa Firearms Coalition (IFC), the IFC has been working with state and local elected officials to protect the right of Iowans to keep and bear arms and to support actions which would infringe upon the Second Amendment. Second Amendment Sanctuary resolutions at the county level do not supersede federal law, but they do prevent local resources from being used to assist the federal government in efforts that violate the Second Amendment.

“We are thrilled to see that Supervisors in one of the Quad Cities area’s largest counties have voted with one voice to uphold the rights of their constituents,” IFC President Dave Funk said. “We would like to thank the Muscatine County Board of Supervisors for taking this important step forward towards making all of Iowa a Second Amendment Sanctuary.”

Here is a list of Iowa’s other Second Amendment Sanctuary counties:

Mitchell

Chickasaw

Pocahontas

Hardin

Carroll

Jasper

Cedar

Washington

Madison

Mills

Adams

Clarke

Humboldt

Kossuth

Ringgold

Buchanan

Van Buren

Winnebago

Decatur

Dallas

Guthrie

Benton

Page

Lucas

Taylor

Union

Hancock

Buena Vista

Pottawattamie

Cherokee

Montgomery

Fremont

Wayne.

The Iowa Firearms Coalition is a 501(c4) nonprofit and an affiliate of both the NRA and the NSSF.