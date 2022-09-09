The Muscatine Fire Department, Muscatine Police Department, and the City of Muscatine invite area residents to visit the Muscatine Firefighters Memorial on the corner of Fifth and Cedar, where a Moment of Silence will be held at 7 a.m., Sunday, Sept. 11.

“We remember the citizens who died, the 343 firefighters who paid the ultimate sacrifice that day, the other responders who perished, and the families of the fallen who have had to endure more than we can know,” Assistant Fire Chief Mike Hartman said in a news release.

A memorial stair climb will be conducted in the training tower at the Public Safety Building starting at 9 a.m. Firefighters Joe Conlon will participate in the 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb that pays tribute to the 343 FDNY (Fire Department of New York) firefighters who lost their lives racing up the stairs of the Twin Towers to rescue victims of the attack.

The Memorial Stair Climb effort is 25 and a half round trips of the training tower and that is equivalent to the 2,200 steps, or 110 stories, that was the highest point firefighters reached on that day before the first tower collapsed. Spectators are welcome to watch the stair climb from the alley behind the Public Safety Building.

At the end of the stair climb, a bell rescued from an old fire truck, will be rung five times, a long standing firefighter tradition that is the bell code for back in quarters.

This is the 21st Anniversary of the coordinated terrorist attacks that resulted in 2,977 fatalities and over 25,000 injuries, many of whom have been plagued by substantial health concerns since the attack.

“We also remember the strength of our brother and sister responders, their families who supported them, and the nation’s response as a whole,” Hartman said. “Great loss reveals character, and we as a nation stood tall on this day so many years ago. As we grieve the loss we can take solace in our response to this event. Stay safe, and stay strong.”

A memorial service for Mike Kruse, the only Muscatine Fire Fighter to die in the line of duty, will be held at 7 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 14, at the Firefighters Memorial. The public is invited.