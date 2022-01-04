Muscatine offering introductory soccer camp for kids

Registration is underway for an introductory soccer skills camp, hosted by the Muscatine Parks and Recreation Department this winter. The camp will teach fundamental soccer skills to boys and girls in kindergarten through the third grade.

The once-a-week instructional program will have trained staff lead kids in a variety of fun drills and scrimmages over four weeks.

It starts on Saturday, Jan 15., and runs on every Saturday after, through Feb. 8 in the Central Middle School Gym. Kindergarteners and first graders will play from 8:30 a.m. to 9:25 a.m., with second and third graders going after, from 9:30 am to 10:25 a.m.

Registration ends Jan 13. The registration fee is $25.00 per child for Muscatine residents and $30.00 per child for non-residents. A tee shirt is included in the fee.

Register by calling 563-263-0241 or by clicking here.