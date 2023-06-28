Muscatine has announced its scheduled events in celebration of the Independence Day holiday on Tuesday, July 4.

☆ 9:00 a.m. – Musser Public Library’s Kids Parade. Join other kids and families to celebrate Independence Day by walking to the Library. Kids can dress up in patriotic garb, as a favorite superhero or storybook character or come just as they are. Participants should meet at the City parking lot across from Pearl Plaza at 2nd and Pine St. Wagons, strollers, tricycles or scooters are welcome as you journey down 2nd Street to the Library in honor of our country, community and families. Once at Musser Library, kids can choose a free book to keep and enjoy a popsicle!

☆ 4:00 p.m. – Muscatine Community Parade. Coordinated by Greater Muscatine Chamber of Commerce & Industry (GMCCI), the parade will run from 4th St. down Iowa Ave., turn onto 2nd St. to Walnut St., and Walnut to 5th St. This year’s parade marshal is Col. Candice Frost, a graduate of Muscatine High School and West Point. During Col. Frost’s 25 Year Army career, she had multiple deployments overseas, including a tour in Afghanistan. Frost’s last assignment, before retiring in 2023, was Commander of US Army Cyber Command.

☆ 5:00 p.m. – Almost Fireworks Fest. Organized by Keep Muscatine, it will begin with entertainment immediately following the community parade on the beautiful riverfront. The event features live music from Kings & Associates, food vendors, beverage tent, kids activities and more. At the conclusion of Almost Fireworks Fest at 7:45pm, Col. Candice Frost will take to the stage to say a few words.

☆ 8:00 p.m. – Live performance by the Muscatine Symphony Orchestra. At dusk, enjoy the fireworks show over the Mighty Mississippi!

“As we gather to celebrate the Fourth of July, let us remember the brave men and women who fought for our independence,” GMCCI President & CEO and Mayor of Muscatine Brad Bark said. “Let’s come together as a community to show our patriotism and honor those who have served our country. Bring your family and friends for a day of fun and celebration.”

Times are approximate and subject to change. For more information, click here.