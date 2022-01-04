Muscatine opens Grandview Avenue and West 8th Street to traffic on Tuesday

Muscatine’s Grandview Avenue and West 8th Street were opened for traffic Tuesday (Jan. 4), but drivers are reminded that these areas remain construction zones during the winter shutdown and caution should be used at all times.

Both construction zones will receive minimal winter maintenance and any snow or ice may make both unsafe for travel. Drivers should find alternate routes if possible depending on winter weather conditions.

Heuer Construction has opened Grandview Avenue to two-way traffic from Pearl to Musser while Hagerty Earthworks, Inc., has opened West 8th Street from Broadway to Lucas. Drivers are urged to use caution while moving through these areas, reduce speed, and obey all traffic control devices.

Two changes on MuscaBus routes were announced by the Public Transit Division of the City of Muscatine concerning the Blue and Yellow routes. The southbound Blue route has returned to its normal route with the opening of Grandview Avenue to two-way traffic.

There will be a deviation for the Yellow Route due to the construction activity at the intersection of Iowa Avenue and West 3rd Street. On returning to City Hall, the Yellow Route bus will turn left onto 4th Street from Iowa Avenue, right onto Sycamore Street, and then left onto 3rd Street as the bus returns to City Hall.