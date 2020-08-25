Muscatine Parks and Recreation hiring for multiple fall and winter positions

The Muscatine Parks and Recreation Department is recruiting dependable, hardworking individuals for the fall 2020/winter 2021 seasons.

A variety of job opportunities are available for qualified applicants, including:

Seasonal Equipment Operator

Seasonal Groundskeeper

Lead Groundskeeper

On-Site Supervisor

Football Program Instructor

Basketball Program Instructor

Soccer Program Instructor

Baseball/Softball Program Instructor

Adult Volleyball League Supervisor/Official

Recreation Program Aide

Golf Clubhouse Supervisor

Golf Course Outside Services

Golf Clubhouse Food & Beverage Cashier

Applications are available here or in person in the Human Resources Department on the first floor of City Hall at 215 Sycamore Street.

Contact the Muscatine Parks and Recreation Department at 563-263-0241 for more information.