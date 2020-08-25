Muscatine Parks and Recreation hiring for multiple fall and winter positions

The Muscatine Parks and Recreation Department is recruiting dependable, hardworking individuals for the fall 2020/winter 2021 seasons.
A variety of job opportunities are available for qualified applicants, including:
- Seasonal Equipment Operator
- Seasonal Groundskeeper
- Lead Groundskeeper
- On-Site Supervisor
- Football Program Instructor
- Basketball Program Instructor
- Soccer Program Instructor
- Baseball/Softball Program Instructor
- Adult Volleyball League Supervisor/Official
- Recreation Program Aide
- Golf Clubhouse Supervisor
- Golf Course Outside Services
- Golf Clubhouse Food & Beverage Cashier
Applications are available here or in person in the Human Resources Department on the first floor of City Hall at 215 Sycamore Street.
Contact the Muscatine Parks and Recreation Department at 563-263-0241 for more information.