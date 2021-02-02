Muscatine Parks and Recreation sets job fair

The City of Muscatine Parks and Recreation Department seasonal job fair will be 10 a.m. until noon Saturday, Feb. 20, at the Muscatine Municipal Golf Course Clubhouse.

A variety of seasonal opportunities are available including Aquatic Center manager, lifeguards, slide attendants, cashiers, equipment operators, office clerk, Golf Clubhouse supervisors, gas dock attendants, recreation program leaders, seasonal maintenance laborers, groundskeepers and College Search Kickoff program assistants.

All interested applicants can talk with current staff, review open positions, and fill out an application. Interested persons may also fill out an application ahead of time by downloading a copy of the application from the City of Muscatine website.

Job fair attendees are asked to wear a face mask or covering and observe social distancing measures. For more information, call the department at 563-263-0241.