A paving project in Muscatine is scheduled to begin Saturday, September 9.

Paving of Lucas St. from the 2000 block to Newell Ave. will start that day, and Lucas is tentatively scheduled to reopen to traffic between September 25 and September 30, depending on weather delays and completion of construction activity.

Paving subcontractor Heuer Construction reports plans to pave the main line of Lucas to the Climer intersection on Saturday and then pave Lucas from Climer through the Fletcher intersection on Tuesday, September 12, weather permitting. Heuer Construction will complete the curbs and gutters to Climer late that week and then complete the curbs and gutters from Climer to Fletcher during the week of September 18. Work on replacing driveways and any sidewalks that were removed for the underground work, along with installing the tops to the storm sewer inlets, will follow. The City of Muscatine, Hagerty Earthworks, and Heuer Construction have worked with the residents to maintain access to their homes. Work to reconstruct Knott will begin once work on Lucas has been completed.

Drivers are reminded to slow down and use caution when travelling in or around construction zones, to obey traffic control devices and be aware of the presence of construction workers and pedestrians. Use an alternate route if possible to avoid delays from the construction activity.

