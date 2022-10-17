The Muscatine Parks and Recreation Department has announced new pickleball courts have been completed and are ready for public use.

As part of the South End Improvement Project that will eventually include a new shelter, parking lot, splash pad, new playground, new lighting and the installation of a modular restroom facility, the six courts are located at Taylor Park, located at 1803 Angle St., Muscatine. According to a release:

Players are asked to rotate use of the courts when the facility is busy to allow everyone a chance to compete on the new surfaces. The park hours are 5:00 a.m. – 11:00 p.m. Displayed near the entrance to the courts are the Pickleball Court Rules that include:

• Pickleball courts are for pickleball use only.

• Bikes, skateboards and pets are not allowed on the courts.

• The use of tobacco products and their likeness is prohibited.

• Please limit court time and rotate during peak usage.

• Parents are responsible for supervising their children. The rest of the park remains a construction zone and the public is advised to stay out of the areas that have not been completed as yet. The installation of the modular restroom and the completion of the splash pad are expected later this year, and the installation of the new playground equipment is tentatively planned for next spring. The timing of the completion is depending on the weather and supply chain issues. Muscatine Parks and Recreation Department

