Muscatine will have its Fourth of July celebration on Monday, July 4, beginning with a kids’ parade at 9 a.m. from 2nd and Pine Street to Musser Public Library. Also:

A community parade will begin at 4 p.m. in downtown Muscatine.

An Almost Fireworks Fest will be 5-8 p.m. on the Muscatine riverfront.

An honor guard will be at Pearl City Station at 8 p.m., when Muscatine Symphony Orchestra will perform.

Fireworks will be featured at dusk over the river.