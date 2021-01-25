Muscatine police arrest one, still looking for other suspect in stabbing that left two hospitalized

Muscatine Police are searching for Dayton Earl Michael Elliot (pictured), 26, for his involvement in a stabbing in Muscatine on January 23, 2021.

The Muscatine Police have arrested one man and are still looking for another suspect in a stabbing that occurred on Saturday.

When police arrived at Headquarters Tavern located at 2108 Grandview for a reported disturbance, they found out two people had been stabbed during a fight. A 25-year-old male victim was still at the scene and a 37-year-old female was already taken to the hospital in a private vehicle.

Two other people sustained unintentional cuts during the fight.

The police investigation lead to the arrest of one suspect, Alejandro Antonio Flores, 23, of Lot 3 Webster Street in Letts.

Flores has been charged with two counts of attempted murder and is being held in the Muscatine County Jail.

Police are searching for a second suspect, Dayton Earl Michael Elliot, 26, and are asking for the public’s help in locating him. Anyone with information about the location of Elliot is asked to call 9-1-1 or Lt. David O’Connor at 563-263-9922, extension 608. Elliot is known to carry weapons and should be considered armed and dangerous.

Both victims of the stabbing are still currently hospitalized but are expected to recover from their injuries.