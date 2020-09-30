Muscatine police become part of training, support initiative

The Muscatine Police Department has been accepted into the Active Bystandership for Law Enforcement (ABLE) Project.

The project is Georgetown University Law Center’s national training and support initiative for U.S. law enforcement agencies committed to building a culture of peer intervention that prevents harm, according to a news release.

By demonstrating agency commitment to transformational reform with support from local community groups and elected leaders, the Muscatine Police Department joins a select group of 30 other law-enforcement agencies along with statewide and regional training academies chosen to participate in the ABLE Project’s national rollout.

Hundreds of agencies across the country have expressed interest in participating.

Backed by prominent civil rights and law enforcement leaders, the evidence-based, field-tested ABLE Project was developed by Georgetown Law’s Innovative Policing Program in collaboration with global law firm Sheppard Mullin LLP to provide practical active bystandership strategies and tactics to law enforcement officers to prevent misconduct, reduce officer mistakes, and promote health and wellness.

“Seeking inclusion to join the ABLE Project reflects important priorities for the Muscatine Police Department,” Muscatine Police Chief Brett Talkington said.

“The concepts of active bystandership go hand in hand with ethical policing,” Talkington said. “As the agency leader, I will take every measurable step to ensure our agency members are engaged in these concepts.”

Those backing the Muscatine Police Department’s application to join the program included Muscatine Mayor Diana Broderson, Lindsey Phillips of Big Brothers Big Sisters, Pastors Bruce Martin and Yenner Wuanti of Calvary Church, and Lt. Greg Bock of The Salvation Army. All wrote letters of support.

“The Muscatine Police Department continually seeks opportunities to positively engage with those they are sworn to protect and serve,” Bock wrote. “In addition, the Muscatine Police Department also creatively interacts with our diverse populations on a daily basis. Their willingness to show up and be involved in not just our programs and services, but those of other organizations and non-profits has built rapport and trust between its officers and this community.”

Over the coming weeks, a Muscatine police officer instructor will be certified as an ABLE trainer. Over the next few months, all officers will receive eight hours of evidence-based active bystandership training designed not only to prevent harm, but also to change the culture of policing.