Police have found the body of a deceased male in a park, according to a news release from Muscatine Police.

About 10:45 a.m. Friday, officers responded to Discovery Park in the 3200 block of Cedar Street after reports of a possibly deceased person found within the park boundaries, the release says.

Investigators from the Muscatine Police Department, Muscatine County Sheriff’s Office, and Muscatine County Medical Examiner’s Office responded to the scene to assist in the investigation.

The identity of the deceased is being withheld pending further identification and family notification.

Police ask anyone with information pertaining to the investigation to call Sgt. Jeff DeVrieze at 563-263-9922, extension 629.