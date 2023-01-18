Muscatine Police officers are working to solve a drive-by shooting overnight Tuesday.

On Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023 at approximately 1:02 a.m., the Muscatine Police Department responded to a report of gun shots fired in the 1300 block of Oak Street. There were no reported injuries but a residence was struck multiple times by gunfire, according to a Wednesday release. The suspect vehicle was stopped as it was leaving the scene.

Three individuals were placed under arrest and charged with Intimidation with a Dangerous Weapon (C Felony) due to their involvement in the incident:

Christian James, 18, 102 Spencer Avenue, Fruitland, IA

A 17-year-old female from Muscatine

A 16-year-old male from Davenport

This is believed to be a targeted incident and there is no ongoing threat to the public, police said. The Investigation into the incident is ongoing. If you have any information, contact Detective Jeff DeVrieze of the Muscatine Police Investigative Unit at 563-263-9922, ext. 611. Callers may remain anonymous.