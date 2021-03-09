Muscatine Police K9 Dino gets body armor

Muscatine Police Department’s K9 Dino received a bullet and stab protective vest thanks to the non-profit organization Vested Interest in K9s, Inc.

The vest was sponsored by Lincolnwood Training Club for German Shepherd Dogs and is embroidered with “Gifted by Lincolnwood Training Club.”

Vested Interest K9s, Inc. is a charity with the mission to provide bullet and stab protective vests and other assistance to dogs of law enforcement and related agencies in the United States.

The vests are made in the United States, custom fitted and certified by the National Institute of Justice and cost between just over $1,700 to almost $2,300, weighing an average of four to five pounds.

Vested Interest K9s, Inc. has provided over 4,210 vests since it began, through both private and corporate donations. It accepts tax-deductible contributions, which a donation of $960 will sponsor one vest.

Donations to Vested Interest K9s, Inc. can be made at this website or by mailing a contribution to P.O. Box 9, East Taunton, MA 02718.