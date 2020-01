The Muscatine Police Department has made an arrest related to a fight that occurred December 31 on the Muscatine riverfront. The fight involved Nicholas Sosa, 35, and Kevin Schroeder, 28, both of Muscatine.

After conducting their investigation, the Muscatine Police arrested Nicholas Sosa. He is being charged with two felonies: willful injury and going armed with intent.

Any more information about the case will be provided by the Muscatine County Attorney’s Office.