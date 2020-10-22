Muscatine Police need help in solving hit-and-run accident that injured a 91-year-old woman

The Muscatine Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a vehicle and driver that struck a 91-year-old woman and then left the scene.

The accident occurred on at approximately 10 a.m. on Friday, October 16, in the 200 block of East 7th Street.

According to police, evidence indicates the vehicle was backing out of a driveway beside 202 East 7th Street when it hit the woman as she was walking on the sidewalk. The vehicle then left without checking on the victim.

The woman suffered serious injuries from the accident and is currently being treated for them.

Anyone with information about the accident is asked to call Detective Joe Roseman at (563) 263-9922 ext. 614.