Muscatine police officer honored for bravery and courage

A Muscatine police officer is being honored for her bravery.

The Iowa Association of Women Police honored Whitni Pena as the Officer of the Year on Monday.

She saved a child’s life at a birthday party in February of 2020.

Right now, Officer Pena helps out kids as the School resource officer at Muscatine High School.

She shares with Local 4 what the award means.

Officer Jolisa Colman from the Muscatine Police Department was awarded the Medal of Valor for stopping a woman from jumping off a bridge more than a year ago.

She’s only the third Muscatine police officer to receive that medal.

