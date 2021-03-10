Muscatine police officer honored for bravery and courage

A Muscatine police officer is being honored for her bravery.
The Iowa Association of Women Police honored Whitni Pena as the Officer of the Year on Monday.
She saved a child’s life at a birthday party in February of 2020.
Right now, Officer Pena helps out kids as the School resource officer at Muscatine High School.
She shares with Local 4 what the award means.
Officer Jolisa Colman from the Muscatine Police Department was awarded the Medal of Valor for stopping a woman from jumping off a bridge more than a year ago.
She’s only the third Muscatine police officer to receive that medal.