A six-year-old girl with the dream of becoming a police officer gets a special surprise from the Muscatine Police Department.

Gracie Bassett has wanted to be in law enforcement since she was three. Her dad called Muscatine PD to see if there were any female officers she could talk to.

That’s when Officer Nicole Blum showed up at her home. She showed Gracie around her squad car and told her all about the job.

It was a special day for both of them.