Muscatine drivers are asked to take note of continuing projects that will affect traffic, according to news releases.

Lucas Street will remain closed to through traffic from North Houser Street to Westwood through Jan. 13, weather permitting. Needham Excavating has completed installation of sewer and water connections for the Muscatine Community School District Centralized Kitchen that is currently under construction, and is now preparing the section for repaving.

The current forecast indicates that the next available day to pour concrete will be Jan. 9, which means that the section could be reopened to traffic at the end of the day on Jan. 13. That schedule is depending on the weather, however.

Westbound traffic on Lucas is currently detoured north on Houser and then west on Cedar. Eastbound traffic on Lucas is detoured south on the U.S. 61 Bypass to Hershey then east to Houser.

Lucas Street will be reduced to one lane of traffic from Newell to Logan starting Monday, Jan. 9, as Phase 5 work on the West Hill Sanitary and Storm Sewer Separation Project (WHSSSP) resumes.

Underground sewer replacement work resumes next week with the westbound lane closed at Logan and at Newell. Westbound traffic will be detoured onto Logan, to Newell, and back to Lucas. Eastbound traffic will not be affected by the lane closure.

While work resumes on Phase 5, Department of Public Works staff and Stanley Consultants are wrapping up preparation for Phase 6. A public meeting will be held on Tuesday, Jan. 10, to introduce Phase 6A of the WHSSSP. The meeting will be an open house format and held from 5-7 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 10, in the City Council Chambers at Muscatine City Hall.

The meeting is specifically for residents directly affected by the project and to answer any questions they may have regarding their easement agreements. The general public is also welcomed to attend.

Residents on Sycamore Street from East 8th Street to West Fulliam and those on West Fulliam from Sycamore Street to just west of Nelson Drive will be mostly affected by Phase 6A along with some residents on 9th, 10th, and 11th streets between Sycamore Street and Iowa Avenue.

