In Muscatine, Hagerty Earthworks, Inc., unofficially opened Lucas Street from Logan to Fletcher over the weekend, allowing all traffic to proceed in both directions, a news release says. However, this section of Lucas Street remains a construction zone as work continues on courtesy sidewalks, back filling, seeding, and paving of Knott Street as part of Phase 5 of the West Hill Sanitary and Storm Sewer Separation Project.

All work is dependent on the weather, the release says.

(muscatineiowa.gov)

Drivers are reminded to be alert for construction workers who may be working near the sides of the street, that there may be traffic delays as restoration work continues from West 4th Street to Fletcher Avenue, and to obey all traffic control devices that remain in the area. Traffic fines are doubled in construction zones.

MULBERRY ROUNDABOUT OPEN TO TRAFFIC

The roundabout at Mulberry Avenue and 2nd Street has reopened to traffic as work was completed on the foundation for the Zenith art sculpture in the center circle. A schedule for the installation of the artwork has not been announced as yet but will necessitate another temporary closure of a portion of the roundabout when the artwork is delivered.

Drivers are reminded to use caution in and around work zones, be alert for construction workers, and pay attention to traffic control devices. Traffic fines are doubled in work zones.

LANE RESTRICTION ON HERSHEY AVENUE

Temporary traffic signals have been installed on Hershey Avenue to allow alternating traffic as underground utility work associated with the renovations by Kent Corp. to the former McKee Button Factory continue. The work area is just south of the Elm Street intersection. Work will be completed in the southbound and center lanes and then moved over to complete the underground utility work in the northbound lane. All work is dependent on the weather.

Underground utility work will also be completed near Canal Street where Green Street turns into Grandview Avenue, as soon as the work on Hershey Avenue has been completed.

Drivers are reminded to use caution in and around work zones, be alert for construction workers, and pay attention to traffic control devices. Traffic fines are doubled in work zones.

DAYTIME LANE RESTRICTIONS ON CEDAR

Underground utility work in association with the UnityPoint Health Trinity Muscatine expansion project is tentatively scheduled for Wednesday, Oct. 25, through Friday, Nov. 3. The work will be performed between the hours of 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. with traffic reduced to a single lane. There will not be any lane restrictions outside of the work hours.

All work is dependent on the weather.

Drivers are reminded to use caution in and around work zones, be alert for construction workers, and pay attention to traffic control devices. Traffic fines are doubled in work zones.

WORK WRAPPING UP ON FULLIAM PHASE I PROJECT

The last section of the retaining wall being installed as part of the Fulliam Avenue Reconstruction Phase I project is being completed this week, weather permitting, with backfilling and seeding yet to be completed in the section from Kindler to West Acre Drive. West Fulliam Avenue remains a construction zone with parking restrictions still in place. All work is dependent on the weather.

Drivers are reminded to use caution in and around work zones, be alert for construction workers, and pay attention to traffic control devices. Traffic fines are doubled in work zones.

UNDERGROUND WORK CONTINUES ON SYCAMORE

Underground utility work associated with Phase 6 of the West Hill Sanitary and Storm Sewer Separation Project has moved to the intersection of Sycamore and 11th Street. General Contractor KE Flatworks, Inc., is expected to begin preparation of Sycamore from West 8th Street to West 10th for paving this week including the sections of West 9th and West 10th from Sycamore to Iowa. All work is dependent on the weather.

Sycamore Street is currently closed from West 8th to Logan with West 9th, West 10th and West 11th closed from Sycamore to Iowa. Local traffic is permitted where possible.

Drivers are reminded to use caution in and around work zones, be alert for construction workers, and pay attention to traffic control devices. Traffic fines are doubled in work zones.