This week, the City of Muscatine is helping residents get ready for spring and clean up after last weekend’s winter storm.

Crews from the Department of Public Works (DPW) will be collecting tree and limb debris this week (March 27-31) that are the result of fallen tree branches, and in some cases whole trees, from last Saturday’s heavy, wet snow. Residents can also contact DPW through the Muscatine Connect smartphone app or click here. Bundles, larger tree limbs and other tree debris must be placed curbside. Residents should contact the Public Works department at (563) 263-8933 to be placed on a list for curbside collection of larger tree limbs and larger tree debris.

Debris that is placed curbside must meet the following guidelines:

· Smaller tree limbs must be cut in four-foot lengths and bundled with string or cord;

· Larger tree limbs, up to 10 inches in diameter must be cut in no longer than 10-foot lengths;

· Other larger tree debris will be collected, except for tree roots and stumps, if they are trimmed into small sections.

The city is also offering curbside pickup of grass clippings, leaves and garden waste placed in City of Muscatine Yard Waste bags. The Solid Waste Division will collect them on the residents’ regular trash collection day. Bags, tree limbs and other trimmings should be placed near the trash container on the day of scheduled pickup. Bags are available at Hy-Vee, Hy-Vee Main Street, Fareway and at the Muscatine Transfer Station when that facility is open to the public.

Yard waste bags that have store brand names on them will not be picked up curbside but can be taken to the Compost Facility for disposal. Click here for more information.

The Muscatine Compost Facility is open and residents can bring in brush and branches less than 10 inches in diameter and 10 feet in length. Larger trees and logs can be brought in, but tree stumps or roots are not accepted. All materials brought to the compost facility must be secured during transportation because loose material may fall onto city streets and cause traffic hazards or damage to vehicles.

The Compost Facility is located at 1000 South Houser Street in Muscatine. It’s open from Sunday through Friday, 12-5 p.m. and from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. on Saturdays. Nonresidents and commercial users will be charged a fee for yard waste brought to the site. Click here to learn more and see the fee schedule for nonresidents and commercial users.