Muscatine Public Works staff are halfway thorough their chicane replacement project.

The Riverfront Trail crossing near Mad Creek (in the upriver end of Riverside Park) for the Canadian Pacific-Kansas City (CPKC) Railroad have finished removing and replacing chicanes on Wednesday, September 13. That trial is now open for public use.

Public Works staff are now concentrating their work on the trail crossing at the Hershey Lift Station (in the downriver end of Riverside Park). They have begun the process of removing and replacing the chicanes. This project work is expected to be completed by September 25.