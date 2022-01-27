Muscatine recruiting for City positions

If you’re looking for a job, the City of Muscatine might be looking for you!

The City of Muscatine announced it has open positions in several departments to serve residents and visitors to Muscatine:

The Muscatine Police Department is compiling a list of candidates for the position of a police officer. Those interested in joining a top-notch team responsible for community protection can submit applications for the current round of selections by 5:00 p.m. Monday, January 31.

The Muscatine Fire Department is compiling a list of prospective candidates for the position of fire fighter. If you’re interested in joining a premier team of firefighter-paramedics, submit an application to be placed on the current selection list by May 18.

The Muscatine Parks and Recreation Department is recruiting dependable, hard workers to fill positions for the 2022 spring and summer programs. Positions available include lead groundskeeper, equipment operator, groundskeeper, on-site supervisor, equipment operator, clubhouse curbside services, food and beverage cashier, clubhouse supervisor, pool manager, lifeguard, slide attendant, pool cashier, recreation program instructor, recreation program aide, Parks & Recreation office clerk, College Search Kickoff program assistant and College Search Kickoff program technician. Applications will be accepted until all positions are filled.

The Musser Public Library and HNI Community Center is looking for a part-time library assistant responsible for maintaining library social media accounts, preparing the monthly newsletter and creating and anchoring daily messages for the library’s television station.

The Transfer Station is accepting applications to serve as a Substitute Refuse Collector on an as-needed basis. Hours will vary depending on need. Individuals applying should be reliable, physically able to lift 75 pounds and be able to work flexible and early morning hours. The position will remain open until filled.

The Transit Division of the Department of Public Works is seeking a part-time Transit Driver for the night bus route. The position will remain open until filled and all applicants are welcomed.

For more information on openings with the City of Muscatine, click here.