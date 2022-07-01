The City of Muscatine has announced operational and scheduling changes in observance of the Independence Day holiday.

✰ Most offices and departments of the City of Muscatine will be closed on Monday, July 4.

✰ The Muscatine Fire Department, Muscatine Police Department, and MUSCOM will be staffed, but administrative offices for each department will be closed on July 4. Public Works staff will be “on-call” and available as needed throughout the holiday period.

✰ The Muscatine Transfer Station will be closed on July 4 and will resume regular hours on July 5. For more information, call (563) 263-8689 or click here.

✰ There will be no curbside refuse or yard waste collection on July 4. Residents on the Monday route will have their refuse collected on Tuesday, July 5, along with the regular Tuesday route.

✰ The “Week B” route for July 4 will be collected on July 5. Collection dates will the day after normally-scheduled days.

✰ There will be no bulky waste collection on July 4 or July 5, due to the double route refuse collection on Tuesday. For more information click here.

✰ The Compost Facility at the Muscatine Transfer Station will be closed on July 4 but will be open July 5 from 12:00-6:00 p.m. For more information click here.

✰ MuscaBus will not operate on July 4. Regular MuscaBus service will resume on July 5. For more information, call (563) 263-8152 or click here.

✰ The Muscatine Art Center will be closed on July 4 and resume regular hours on July 5. For more information, call (563) 263-8282 or click here.

✰ The Musser Public Library will be closed on July 4 and resume normal hours on July 5. For more information, call (563) 263-3065 or click here.

✰ Children and their caregivers can dress up as their favorite book character, wear red, white and blue, or come as you are for the Musser Public Library and HNI Community Center’s Fourth of July Children’s Dress-up Parade. Participants should meet in the parking lot at West 2nd and Pine streets prior to the 9:00 a.m. start. No traffic restrictions are planned for this parade, but drivers should be alert and aware of the parade between 9:00 and 10:00 a.m.

✰ The Greater Muscatine Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GMCC) Community Parade begins at 4:00 p.m., marching down Iowa Avenue to 2nd Street to Walnut Street, and finishing on 5th Street. Side-street intersections with Iowa Avenue from Fulliam to 2nd Street will be closed to traffic Monday morning.

✰ The downriver boat launch inside Riverside Park will be closed to the public July 3 and 4. Parking will be restricted in the downriver end of Riverside Park with Almost Fireworks Fest from 5:00-8:00 p.m., the presentation by the Honor Guard and a performance by the Muscatine Symphony Orchestra in front of Pearl City Station at 8:00 p.m. Fireworks Over the Mighty Mississippi will begin at dusk.

✰ The traffic pattern for those exiting Riverside Park following the fireworks display:

From the Iowa Avenue exit at the riverfront, all traffic will be directed west on Mississippi Drive. Iowa Avenue will be blocked off on the town side of the intersection.

From the Cedar Street exit at the riverfront, all traffic will be directed north or east on all intersections from Mississippi Drive through 5th Street. No west turns will be permitted on Mississippi Drive, 2nd Street, 3rd Street, 4th Street or 5th Street.

For more information, click here.