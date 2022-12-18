The City of Muscatine has released an updated road closure diagram for the West Hill Sanitary and Storm Sewer Separation Project Phase 5 as the project moves into the winter shutdown period.

Both Climer and Logan Streets are fully open for residents and traffic. Lucas Street is accessible from west Eighth Street up to but not through the Green Street intersection. The Main Street intersection is open to traffic. Access to 970 Lucas is through a temporary path through the intersection from the south. The 900 block of Lucas and the Lucas/Green intersections are currently closed. Contractors have said that a temporary rock surface will soon be ready to allow access throughout the winter.