For more than 30 years, the City of Muscatine has received the Tree City USA designation for its efforts in the area of sound urban forestry management. The Parks and Recreation Department works diligently to manage street trees in public rights-of-way, care for trees in city parks, and to diversify the urban canopy, according to a news release.

Muscatine residents can assist with these efforts by complying with the ordinances found in the Weeds and Vegetation Management chapter of the City Code of Muscatine (Title 16, Chapter 8).

Street trees are trees within the public right-of-way. The maintenance of these trees is the responsibility of the adjacent property owner including trimming at heights of 10 feet above sidewalks and 14 feet above streets. A nuisance may be issued for trees that are not in compliance, the release says.

If a resident wishes to plant a new tree or remove an existing street tree, a permit must be obtained from the Parks and Recreation Department office. While street tree permits are free to obtain, costs associated with planting new street trees or the removal of healthy street trees are the responsibility of the adjacent property owner.

New street trees must be a species found on the Right-of-Way Tree Planting List.

Any street tree that is diseased, dead, or otherwise poses an immediate threat to the public health and welfare shall be the responsibility of the city. If a resident wants to request the Parks and Recreation Department to evaluate a street tree adjacent to their property, a Street Tree Request Form may be submitted on the city website.

For more information, contact the Muscatine Parks and Recreation Department at 563-263-0241.