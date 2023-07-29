Three people and a cat escaped unharmed after Friday night fire at their residence, according to the Muscatine Fire Department.

The Muscatine Joint Communications Center (MUSCOM) received a 911 call at 10:32 p.m. Friday about a residence on the 2000 block of Lucas Street that had smoke in the basement. MUSCOM dispatched Muscatine and Fruitland Fire Departments to the scene.

Firefighters found an active fire in the basement. The fire spread to the attic from the basement because of construction of the home. The fire in the basement was knocked down, and it took several more hours for the fire to be brought under control in the attic and second story.