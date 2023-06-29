The Muscatine Police and Fire Departments issued a reminder for residents to follow safety guidelines and ordinances regarding firework usage during Independence Day celebrations.

With public safety as the foremost concern in the governance of the sale and use of consumer fireworks, the sale of consumer fireworks is governed by the State of Iowa, but the use of consumer fireworks inside the city limits of Muscatine is governed by the City Code of Muscatine. Muscatine City Code specifically states that the use of consumer fireworks is only allowed between the hours of 9:00 a.m. and 10:00 p.m. on July 3 and July 4.

Muscatine Police say they will be taking an aggressive approach to violations of the City fireworks ordinance. “We urge citizens to call MUSCOM (Muscatine County Joint Communications Center) to report any illegal use of fireworks,” Police Chief Tony Kies said. “We will investigate all reports and issue citations.”

Muscatine Police have a zero-tolerance campaign and started issuing citations to people lighting fireworks outside of the stated legal times, which includes citing homeowners when someone on their property is discharging fireworks outside of the legal time frame. “We want people to be respectful when lighting fireworks, and to make sure you are only lighting them off within the time frame allowed by City ordinance,” Kies said. “If we all work together and follow the rules, we can all have an enjoyable Fourth of July.”

Using fireworks outside the designated dates and times listed below is a violation and can result in fines of no less than $250 per violation. Anyone discharging fireworks or allowing the discharge of fireworks on their property assumes responsibility for that discharge and the consequences.

Local officials are concerned with the wellbeing of those who may be affected by the noise created by the explosions and for the homes, businesses or other structures that may be unintentionally ignited by fireworks. “The best way to stay safe is to let the professionals handle the fireworks by attending a public display,” Muscatine Fire Chief Jerry Ewers said. “But if you choose to discharge consumer fireworks, please do it safely and responsibly.”

Here are some reminders from a release from the City of Muscatine:

Report any fires in buildings, vehicles, or greenspaces by calling 911 immediately!

Residents are also able to call the Police Department non-emergency number (563-263-9922) or use the City of Muscatine app ‘Muscatine Connect‘ to report the illegal use of consumer fireworks. You can download the app for smart phones from the AppStore or Google Play.

Using Muscatine Connect allows residents to keep the community safe while avoiding tension within the neighborhood with anonymous reporting, and keeps the 911 system available for emergencies.

Persons 17 years or younger are not permitted to discharge fireworks except under the supervision of an adult who is within sight and sound of the minor(s) as they discharge fireworks. It is a violation of City Code for any parent, guardian, or other adult having custody of a minor to allow the minor to discharge fireworks without direct supervision by the parent, guardian, or other adult having custody.

It is a violation of City Code to discharge fireworks in a reckless manner or a manner that is likely to cause death, injury, fire, or property damage, and to discharge fireworks while showing visible signs of, or determined to be, intoxicated or under the influence of a drug or narcotic.

It is against City Code to alter, remove, or discharge components of a fireworks device from its intended method of discharging.

Snakes, sparklers, or caps can be discharged in a public place unless specifically prohibited by the owner of the public space, and as long as all trash, wrappers, and wires are properly disposed of.

Sky lantern open flame devices are not permitted unless the device is tethered by a retrievable rope that provides the individual control over the sky lantern.

For more information, click here. A firework safety video produced by Firefighter Craig Chelf of the Muscatine Fire Department is available here. For July 4 safety tips for pets from the American Veterinary Medical Association, click here.