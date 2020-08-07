Muscatine residents urged to be on the lookout following burglaries

The Muscatine Police Department is investigating an overnight incident involving an attempted burglary where an individual or individuals attempted to enter a residence while knowing the occupants to be home. It is unknown yet if the residence may have been intentionally targeted or if the incident was a random act of opportunity. This took place on Thursday night and early Friday morning.

The department is encouraging residents to keep exterior doors and windows shut and locked for the time being. Please keep an eye on your neighborhoods and promptly report suspicious activity and/or individuals. Exterior lighting, cameras, and keeping shrubbery cut back always helps add to the degree of safety around the home.

The department is asking for any residences located in the following area, who may have external cameras, to review their video footage between 10 p.m. – 2 a.m. for individual/s that may have been walking through their neighborhood.

Those areas are Lord Street, East 4th Street, Holly Street, and Laurel Street along with Park Avenue and Fairview Avenue in this general area.

Should you discover a video of interest or remember seeing something suspicious, please contact Det. Jeff DeVrieze at (563) 263-9922 Ext.611 or Captain Steve Snider at (563) 263-9922 Ext. 636. If it is over the weekend, you may also call the non-emergency number of (563) 263-9922, talk to a dispatcher, and an officer will be assigned to follow-up with you.