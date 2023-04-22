The City of Muscatine wants residents to join its team and help determine the future of Muscatine, aesthetically and economically.

The City of Muscatine seeks residents interested in becoming part of the decision-making process for Muscatine’s future, those willing to volunteer their time and wisdom by serving on one of the various boards and commissions authorized by the City of Muscatine.

The Art Center Board of Directors and the Library Board of Directors each have two positions open starting July 1, 2023, while the Planning and Zoning Commission, Parks and Recreation Advisory Commission, and the Public Art Advisory Commission each have one position to be filled.

The Art Center Board of Trustees meets at 5:30 p.m. on the third Thursday of the month at the Muscatine Art Center. The Board of Trustees exercises change, control, and supervision over the museum and the art center. Members are appointed to three-year terms with a maximum of two full terms.

The Library Board of Trustees meets at 4:30 p.m. the third Wednesday of each month in the Musser Public Library & HNI Community Center. The Board is responsible for overseeing management of the library by the Library Director, employing and removing the Library Director as necessary, approving the expenditure of money allocated by the City Council to the library, and approving the library budget for submission to the Council. Members serve six-year terms with a maximum of two full terms with one member a resident of Muscatine County appointed from a list of names submitted by the Muscatine County Board of Supervisors.

The Planning & Zoning Commission meets at 5:30 p.m. on the second Tuesday of the month in the City Council Chambers at City Hall. Responsibilities include reviewing proposed subdivisions, rezoning requests, and sales of public property, making recommendations concerning growth management of the city, and formulating a five-year capital improvement plan for the city. Members are appointed to five-year terms with a maximum of two consecutive full terms, must be citizens of Muscatine, qualified in knowledge or experience to advise City Council in matters pertaining to the development of the city, and must not be elected officers of city government.

The Recreation Advisory Commission meets at 5:30 p.m. on the first Wednesday of the month in the lower level conference room at City Hall. The commission is responsible for conferring with an assisting the City Administrator in the preparation of the Parks and Recreation budget, recommending procedures and policies in connection with the administrator of city parks, the cemetery, golf course, and harbor operations, investigating means by which parks and recreation can be improved, and making recommendations for the long-range needs of the recreation programs for the city. Members serve three-year terms with a maximum of two full terms.

The Public Art Advisory Commission was established to promote and encourage programs to further public awareness of, accessibility to, participating in, and support for the artistic and cultural development of the City of Muscatine. The commission meets at least four times per year. Five members comprise the commission with one member representing or having an interest in public art from Muscatine County and the remaining four members being residents of the City of Muscatine. The members serve a three-year term and members can serve two consecutive terms. Currently one position needs to be filled.

Anyone interested in joining one of these boards is asked to fill out an application and submit the form by Friday, May 19. Applications can be either emailed to the administrative secretary or mailed to Boards & Commissions, c/o Administrative Secretary, Muscatine City Hall, 215 Sycamore, Muscatine, IA 52761.

Many areas to help the community

The City of Muscatine has 12 different boards and commissions that support and advise different departments and different aspects of life within Muscatine, and applications are currently being accepted. See BOARDS for list of the boards and commissions authorized by the City of Muscatine and the application in a PDF format.

Muscatine is a great place to live and work, and nothing demonstrates that fact more than how residents come together to serve for the betterment of the community as a whole. Whether that service comes by serving on the committee, volunteering for a project, offering to help on an organizational level, or in just helping out a neighbor, Muscatine residents are working together to make a great community even better.

The City of Muscatine is very thankful and grateful for the many residents who have volunteered their time and service to be a member on one of the many boards and commissions that assist in developing and monitoring City programs, policies and services.

How can I apply to volunteer my time?

Those interested in becoming a member of a board or commission can complete an application and either email the form to the administrative secretary or mail the form to Boards & Commissions, c/o Administrative Secretary, Muscatine City Hall, 215 Sycamore, Muscatine, IA 52761. The City keeps applications on file in case vacancies occur. If you are interested and available in volunteering your time, please submit your application for a future term of office.

All applications are reviewed by the Nominating Committee to ensure applicants meet the qualifications to serve on a specific board or commission, to ensure there are no potential conflicts of interests, and to ensure that each board or commission has a gender balance as prescribed by Iowa Code. Those that meet the requirements are submitted to the full Council for approval. The nominating committee includes the Mayor, two Council representatives, and the City Administrator or a representative from city staff. Details on the Nominating Committee are available by clicking HERE.

The City of Muscatine welcomes all residents to submit their names and resumes for a specific board or commission or a general submission for any board or commission. Most boards or commissions require some knowledge of the subject matter and the responsibilities for the specific board of commission.